Biden’s Supply-Chain Fixes Are Ineffective — and That’s Good

Any measure coming from him that would have an effect is highly likely to make the situation worse, not better.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S cott Lincicome’s latest newsletter for The Dispatch says that Joe Biden didn’t save Christmas.

Lincicome is responding to claims from the administration that its supply-chain fixes ensured that stores were stocked for the holiday season. He writes that, “Contrary to the spin, however, the broader effects of these moves on store shelves and, by extension, Americans’ Christmas gifts, appear to be muted.”

He finds that port congestion remains high, productivity at Los Angeles/Long Beach remains low, container ships are waiting longer than ever to enter the ports, and the line of ships waiting is at a record high. He quoted the Financial …