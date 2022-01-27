NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F rom its debut in 2009 until late last year, the price of Bitcoin increased by several orders of magnitude, while inflation was even lower than the Federal Reserve had intended. By the end of 2021, Fed chairman Jerome Powell finally threw in the towel and acknowledged that the recent uptick in inflation would not be transitory. Bitcoin has since proceeded to lose half of its value. Perhaps it’s an egregious case of “buy the rumor, sell the news,” but to the naïve observer, Bitcoin is a lousy hedge for inflation.
Bitcoin as a Hedge for Boredom
People do not buy Bitcoin as an inflation hedge; they do so because it’s exciting.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About
To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
Patton Oswalt Turns Rat against Dave Chappelle
Oswalt betrayed a friend of 34 years because he was scared by the antics of a handful of crap-flinging baboons on the Internet.
Why Were Authorities So Evasive About the Synagogue Gunman's Motive?
Why were President Biden and the FBI so reluctant to say that the synagogue gunman was motivated by antisemitism and jihadism?
Biden Disgraces Himself
What the president’s Georgia voting speech lacked in facts, he tried to make up in hysteria.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
The Latest
Hot mics, hot times, &c.
A brief and spicy review of cursing — with appearances by Joe Biden, two Bushes, Dick Cheney, and Jimmy Carter, among others — and more.
Mitt Romney Paved the Way for Obamacare — Be Wary of His Latest Welfare Scheme
The Romney proposal is dead for now. Conservatives should make sure it stays that way.
The Man Who Stood Up to Putin
The urgent documentary Navalny gives us a look inside the dangerous life of a fearless dissident targeted for assassination.
New York Governor Hochul Affirms Her Support for Controversial Bail Reform
She went on to accuse judges, Republicans, and moderate Democrats who support changes to the law of playing politics.
Republican Fury over New Dem China Bill: ‘Not Serious’
Democrats want to throw billions, including funds for the U.N., at problems unrelated to China or national security.
The ADL Has Chosen a Side. And It’s Not the Jewish One
The organization’s championing of progressives has increasingly clashed with its stated mission of calling out antisemitism.