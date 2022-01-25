Boris’s Big Mistake

He gave Brits what they wanted.

When Boris Johnson led the Conservative Party to victory in 2019, he delivered the biggest Tory majority since 1987. Though the prime minister had enemies within party ranks, the overwhelming attitude toward him was one of loyalty and hope for the future. Just a few years later, and Johnson is in the political fight for his life. What happened?

The media explanation is “Partygate.” That is, the string of illicit parties — illicit by the government’s own standards at the time — that took place on Downing Street between May 2020 and April 2021. There are two main reasons for the outrage …