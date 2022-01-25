NR PLUS World

Boris’s Big Mistake

By
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 booster vaccine program in the Downing Street briefing room in London, England, December 15, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via Reuters)
He gave Brits what they wanted.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Boris Johnson led the Conservative Party to victory in 2019, he delivered the biggest Tory majority since 1987. Though the prime minister had enemies within party ranks, the overwhelming attitude toward him was one of loyalty and hope for the future. Just a few years later, and Johnson is in the political fight for his life. What happened?

The media explanation is “Partygate.” That is, the string of illicit parties — illicit by the government’s own standards at the time — that took place on Downing Street between May 2020 and April 2021. There are two main reasons for the outrage

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

The Worst Ally

The Worst Ally

Germany, the laggard of NATO with a deep conflict of interest regarding Russia, is the weak link.