Building Back Badly: Biden’s Supply-Side Counterrevolution

With each passing week, the Biden economy keeps setting records — just not in the way the administration, or anybody, would like. A month ago, inflation reached a 31-year high. November's inflation passed that mark by hitting a 39-year record of 6.8 percent, and economists expect inflation for 2021 as a whole to top 7 percent when the next CPI reading is released in early January 2022. According to a recent poll, the American people rate the Biden administration's economic performance as the worst for any first-term president in at least 44 years — since Jimmy Carter. Recognizing the danger …