California Is a Menace II Society

It throws its political and financial weight around, harming itself and the other states too.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C alifornia’s well-documented decline might seem fine to you if you live somewhere east of the Sierras, and you figure the state’s myriad failures fall only upon the guilty. But you’d be wrong. Consider the evidence that California is a key force in driving America toward collapse — that we are a menace to American society, and that we’re coming for you.

CLIMATE CHANGE: Nothing so excites a California politician as talking about the state’s salvific mission vis-à-vis the planet. Press releases from Governor Gavin Newsom’s office always seem to include some version of this chest-thumping/crusading pride: “California is recognized globally for …