Can Jeremy Hunt Unseat Georgia’s Last Rural Democrat?

The young Army veteran thinks he has what it takes to score a Republican upset.

In a nation increasingly polarized along rural–urban lines, Georgia's second congressional district goes against the trend. Rural voters in the 2020 election broke for Republicans by overwhelming numbers: 1,302 of the 1,430 most rural counties in America were carried by Donald Trump. But out of the 127 that went for Joe Biden, three — Calhoun, Clay, and Macon — were in GA-2.

Nestled in the southwestern corner of Georgia, the second congressional district spans the western half of the state’s historic “black belt” (the term denotes a region of majority-black counties). It’s the only rural seat in the state that continues …