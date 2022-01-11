NR PLUS Education

Chicago Students Suffer When the Chicago Teachers Union Flexes Its Muscles

By
Members of the Chicago Teachers Union and their supporters participate in a car caravan around City Hall to protest against in-person learning in public schools in Chicago, Ill., January 10, 2022. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The union has a long history of using aggressive tactics to get what it wants at the expense of working families.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s becoming an unfortunate annual custom for children in Chicago: missing school while the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) flexes its political muscles to keep its members from having to report to work.

In January 2021, the union urged Chicago Public Schools teachers to work remotely in its effort to forestall in-person learning for the district’s then-355,000 students. Students had been out of the classroom since March 2020, when Covid-19 shutdowns started, and by the time all was said and done, it wasn’t until February 2021 that students and staff started returning to in-person classes.

Now, with schools once again closed due to Covid, CTU is at

