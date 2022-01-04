Chuck Schumer’s January 6 Cynicism

For him, the disgraceful Capitol spectacle is an excuse to jam through Democrats’ long-desired rewrite of America’s electoral rules.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n January 6, 2021, rioters seeking to disrupt the counting of electoral votes breached the U.S. Capitol and rampaged for hours before order was restored.

This was a disgraceful spectacle that shouldn’t be repeated, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer knows just what is needed to respond to the moment — passing every progressive voting-related priority that can possibly be jammed through the Senate on an extremely narrow, partisan vote.

The defense of our democracy, Schumer maintains, demands nothing less.

The latest pitch for the Democratic voting agenda is more cynical and detached from reality than ever. We are to believe that the …