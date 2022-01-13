Two Urgent Tax Proposals for 2022

These bipartisan tax provisions could help buoy the economy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith the Build Back Better Act thankfully dead (fingers crossed!), lawmakers need to make a better list of legislative priorities for the new year that will actually improve Americans’ lives. Congress can start with the tax code, where expiring tax provisions are poised to kneecap the post-pandemic economic recovery. Extending these tax provisions on a bipartisan basis would provide a better framework for future U.S. tax-reform efforts, and it would provide investors and businesses greater certainty to invest in the future.

The No. 1 priority for Congress in 2022 should be to continue to allow research-and-development costs to be fully written …