Could DeSantis Beat Trump?

It was only a matter of time before Ron DeSantis's rising star ran into the unmovable object of Donald Trump's will to continue to dominate the GOP.

A spate of recent news stories has focused on the proto-feud between the past president with future ambitions and the protégé who rode his endorsement to victory in a Florida GOP gubernatorial primary and has big ambitions of his own.

The level of the clash shouldn’t be exaggerated — so far, it mostly consists of muttering from Mar-a-Lago.

Obviously, it’s also insanely early. But the Trump–DeSantis story line is inherently alluring, given the chances of a …