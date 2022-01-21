Debunking Another False Narrative about Sheikh Jarrah in Israel

To build a school for special-needs children, the Jerusalem Municipality demolished a compound whose occupants lacked title to the property. Some ‘outrage.’

The Palestinian Authority (PA) rarely misses an opportunity to market a perfectly ordinary and legitimate Israeli endeavor as a war crime. The lawful eviction of squatters this week from a compound in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah is no exception.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Israeli police forces removed Mahmoud Salihye and members of his extended family after they refused to leave following a court order. In response to their removal, the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine demanded an increase in “all forms of resistance,” while the PA swiftly labeled the move a …