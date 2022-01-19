Democrats Are the Anti-Democracy Party

Despite winning the presidency, the House, and a tie in the U.S. Senate in 2020, Democrats have decided they cannot win any elections in the future unless they are rigged.

For the sake of honesty, the Democratic Party should change its name, as most Democrats have totally given up on democracy. Just look at the legislation that virtually every Democrat in Washington is pushing this week.

