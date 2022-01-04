Democrats Double Down on Elections Power Grab

The Left doesn’t want a debate over the details because it would show that the state laws they rail against simply make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D emocrats are once again teeing up a showdown over “voting rights” and the Senate filibuster. After the Build Back Better package stalled under its own weight, Senate Democrats pivoted and promised to pass a sweeping partisan rewrite of the nation’s voting rules “as early as the first week” in January.

What will the Senate vote on? It is hard to say. Ironically enough, the progressive leaders who have anointed themselves the defenders of democracy haven’t shared their specific plans with the public.

But whether the Senate vote is on H.R. 1, H.R. 4, the “Freedom to Vote Act,” or something new, it …