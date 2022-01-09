Dirty Harry at 50

We will not see his like anytime soon.

Down these mean streets a man must go who is not himself mean, who is neither tarnished nor afraid. The detective in this kind of story must be such a man. He is the hero; he is everything. He must be a complete man and a common man and yet an unusual man. He must be, to use a rather weathered phrase, a man of honor — by instinct, by inevitability, without the thought of it, and certainly without saying it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S o wrote Raymond Chandler in a 1944 Atlantic Monthly essay, “The Simple Art of Murder,” in which he defended the …