Drugmakers Step Up with Co-pay Assistance

Co-pay programs working to reduce out-of-pocket drug costs.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A lthough the Build Back Better plan is dead, parts of it with more bipartisan support may resurface. One such part concerns price controls on the drug industry, as many policy-makers in both parties seem to believe that drug pricing generates health-care inequities.

Indeed, many policy-makers support proposals aimed at addressing inequities throughout the economy, including in housing, labor markets, or health care. Yet when it comes to ensuring affordable access to innovative prescription drugs due to a lack of adequate insurance coverage, anti-industry lawmakers are against an attempt by pharmaceutical companies to lower the costs to the patient, but they do …