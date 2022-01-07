Evidence-Free Covid Regimes Have Taken Over America’s Colleges

Universities have abandoned any rational basis for Covid restrictions, and students will continue to comply.

It's almost impossible to believe the extent to which our universities have completely abandoned any rational basis for Covid restrictions.

We’ve written about a few egregious cases here at National Review. Charlie Cooke highlighted the regulations that Yale is imposing on its students, saying they are not allowed to eat at restaurants in New Haven (even outdoors) upon returning to campus from winter break. Nate Hochman pointed out that UNLV’s law school has moved to remote instruction for the whole spring semester because of Covid. A contributor from Cornell wrote about how his entire campus was shut down.

But it doesn’t stop …