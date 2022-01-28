Fairfax County Public Schools Should Let Kids Ditch the Masks

Instead, the Virginia school system is defying the state’s governor and enforcing a pointless universal-masking regime.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t last night’s Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) meeting, school-board members patted themselves on the back for the 99.5 percent student-compliance rate with the public-school system’s mask mandate. Never mind that students who did not comply faced suspension, a pretty significant deterrent for college-bound students concerned about their school transcripts. FCPS decided to interpret “compliance” as “support.”

Fairfax County, Va., school officials want the public to think that all these students love being forced to wear masks eight hours a day, including during gym class, since doubling down on their policy. They did so despite the growing recognition that there is …