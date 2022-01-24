France’s Vindictive Covid Strategy: Make Life Miserable for the Unvaccinated

In his targeting of the unvaccinated population, President Macron has taken France down the road of Austria, Germany, and Italy.

On January 19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated from the dispatch box of the House of Commons that all Covid-related restrictions in England would come to an end. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, added at a press conference that, though the finish line hadn't yet been crossed, "we must learn to live with Covid in the same way we live with flu."

Only a week before, on January 13, the United States Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate. While some individual U.S. cities, such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., have implemented vaccine passports, and more are …