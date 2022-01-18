Free Press as Weapon against Tyranny

With Maria Ressa of the Philippines, Russia’s Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize and gave a striking address

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he most recent Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to two journalists: one from Russia, one from the Philippines. The award was meant to honor press freedom, and freedom of speech in general. This freedom, according to the Nobel committee, “is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

The award was split between Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa. The latter is one of the leading journalists in her country, the Philippines. She co-founded the news site Rappler, which has been a thorn in the side of Rodrigo Duterte, the country’s strongman.

In 2016, Duterte said, “Just because you’re a journalist, you are not …