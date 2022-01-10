From Orphanage to War to Suicide

Can we commit today to not letting Kevin Howard’s story repeat itself with other children in the foster system?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘H ere when I hear a firecracker, I panic.”

As the new year brought the news that a million people in the United States have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, Andrew Doran wrote a piece in the American Conservative that needs to make the rounds in our country. While not about opioids, it’s about the kind of trauma that exists nationwide. Kevin Howard and Taylor “Doc” Hudson are vets who saw too much of the fighting against ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Kevin took his own life; the pain was so great. Doran describes how it is easier for men like …