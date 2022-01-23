Georgetown’s Draconian Covid Protocols Are Harming Campus Life

Forced ten-day quarantines for students with Covid, bans on indoor eating and drinking, and shutting down the gym seem more for spite than for health.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s a junior at Georgetown, I have seen the full range of the university’s response to Covid-19. This includes over a year of virtual learning, aborted study-abroad plans, and the cancellation of several high-profile speaker visits to campus. Georgetown faculty and students were willing to put up with many sidelined plans and vacated opportunities in order to facilitate the quickest possible return to normal campus life. By any reasonable account, the Georgetown community has taken the necessary precautions to allow a transition back to as normal of a college experience as D.C. restrictions will allow. Georgetown students and faculty have …