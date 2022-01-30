Going Back to Work in Person Is Good for Society

Physical workplaces are vital in the process of making friends.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Americans enter their third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is becoming clear that many companies may never fully return to pre-pandemic office-based work. Apple, which employs close to 150,000 people in dozens of states, has postponed its return-to-office date indefinitely, and countless other companies around the country have shelved their return-to-work plans due to the recent Omicron surge.

While the prospect of long-term remote work has sparked debate over everything from efficiency and corporate culture to the time saved and the environmental impact of less commuting, one thing is certain: Friendships will suffer when so many move out of more traditional office …