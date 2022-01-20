Greek and Roman Gods Get Fresh Treatment at Boston’s MFA

The beautifully refurbished Behrakis galleries give a jolt to the museum’s vast antiquities collection.

When a museum totally overhauls its permanent collection galleries, curators and directors call it a "reinstallation." The term's too modest and too technical.

“Reinstallation” suggests putting the air conditioners back in the windows in time for summer or, if you can find one, hiring a plumber. A reinstallation of the kind that the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has just opened, displaying its Greek and Roman art, isn’t a remodel or a decorating project, though. The museum has opened a new school for teaching the culture of Greece and Rome through art. It’s an extraordinary conceptual project and a big …