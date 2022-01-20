NR PLUS Art

Greek and Roman Gods Get Fresh Treatment at Boston’s MFA

By
Gods and Goddesses Gallery for Greek and Roman art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. (George D. and Margo Behrakis Gallery. Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)
The beautifully refurbished Behrakis galleries give a jolt to the museum’s vast antiquities collection.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen a museum totally overhauls its permanent collection galleries, curators and directors call it a “reinstallation.” The term’s too modest and too technical.

“Reinstallation” suggests putting the air conditioners back in the windows in time for summer or, if you can find one, hiring a plumber. A reinstallation of the kind that the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has just opened, displaying its Greek and Roman art, isn’t a remodel or a decorating project, though. The museum has opened a new school for teaching the culture of Greece and Rome through art. It’s an extraordinary conceptual project and a big

(George D. and Margo Behrakis Gallery. Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest