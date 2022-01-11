Harry Reid’s Harmful Legacy Cannot Be Ignored

The Senate is significantly worse off for him having led it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he funeral for former Senate majority leader Harry Reid (D., Nev.), who died late in December at age 82, was held this past weekend. Sufficient time has passed since his death to now honestly discuss Reid’s legacy as a Senate leader. Bluntly, Reid’s legacy is shockingly toxic. The Senate is significantly worse off for him having led it.

It would take a book to discuss all of the ways, in his six years as majority leader and four as minority leader, that Reid broke, bent, twisted, corrupted, and ignored the rules, customs, norms and procedures of the Senate, as well as …