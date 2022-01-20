House Republicans Give Biden Failing China-Policy Grade

One year into President Biden’s term, Republicans see appeasement.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne year into his presidency, Republicans see President Biden’s handling of the China portfolio as an unmitigated disaster.

They give him a failing grade — an actual F — in a forthcoming report evaluating his first year. That document, an initiative of the Republican Study Committee’s national-security task force, will be released today.

With chances rising that Republicans can reclaim the majority in at least one chamber of Congress in the midterms — and then use that leverage to press for a tougher stance on China — it’s all the more important to understand where conservative lawmakers are drawing a contrast with …