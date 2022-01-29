How Illinois Democrats Game the Vote

Democrats claim to care about voting rights. In Illinois, it’s a ruse to manipulate the electorate in their favor.

New York City's move to give 800,000 noncitizens the right to vote is the latest example of a national effort by Democratic partisans to win elections by gerrymandering the ballot box under the fashionable guise of expanding access to voting.

A closer look at Democrats’ “expanding voter access” efforts shows a program designed to enfranchise, register, and turn out individuals who are likely to vote Democratic, while ignoring and discouraging those who are not.

For example, Illinois, where I serve as a state representative, has automatic voter registration. If you file for certain types of welfare, you are automatically registered to vote. …