How to Wreck the Constitution

Democratizing the amendment process would be a recipe for ruin.

Because the Constitution isn't a particularly dynamic document, it's been largely immune from the vagaries and grievances of contemporary politics. Yet this is the very reason Sarah Isgur contends that we need to make the amending process easier.

“As we get further from the drafting of the Constitution,” Isgur writes in Politico, “the more changes should presumably be needed to keep that document up to date as technology changes, social mores shift and (hopefully) the United States learns a few things about governing along the way.”

We should presume no such thing.

That’s not to say, of course, that we can never improve on …