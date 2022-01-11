Imperiling Worker Freedom at the Department of Labor

The return of David Weil to the Wage and Hour Division could endanger the future of independent contracting in America.

Dr. David Weil, the former Obama administration Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division administrator, is vying for his old job yet again. Unfortunately, his selection would imperil small-business creation and freelancing in the U.S.

The Wage and Hour Division administrator is tasked with enforcing federal minimum-wage, overtime, and family-leave laws under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

After failing to confirm him last summer, the White House renominated Weil on January 4 — a move that has drawn the ire of Republican lawmakers and business leaders. Such opposition today turns on his left-wing positions, his lack of private-sector experience, and his anti-business …