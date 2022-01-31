NR PLUS Supply & Demand

Inflation: A Modern Fiscal and Monetary ‘Mess’

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a Senate Banking Committee hybrid hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 30, 2021. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
The inflation pot is boiling, and Secretary Yellen has poured gasoline on the fire.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week’s announcement that the Federal Reserve is gearing up for a round of tightening in response to runaway inflation raised the question: Where did this inflation mess come from? To some extent, we might stop to blame the word “modern.” That word used to be grand; you would be happy to have a kitchen filled with modern appliances, or to be a modern man. But today, the word has become a weapon wielded by cancel culture’s activists. In economics, the most infamous use of the word is in the creation of “modern monetary theory” (MMT), which suggests that the

Kevin A. Hassett served in the Trump administration as a senior adviser to the president and is a former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. He is the senior adviser to National Review's Capital Matters, a new initiative focused on financial and economic coverage, and is the Vice President of the Lindsey Group.

