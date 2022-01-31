Inflation: A Modern Fiscal and Monetary ‘Mess’

The inflation pot is boiling, and Secretary Yellen has poured gasoline on the fire.

Last week's announcement that the Federal Reserve is gearing up for a round of tightening in response to runaway inflation raised the question: Where did this inflation mess come from? To some extent, we might stop to blame the word "modern." That word used to be grand; you would be happy to have a kitchen filled with modern appliances, or to be a modern man. But today, the word has become a weapon wielded by cancel culture's activists. In economics, the most infamous use of the word is in the creation of "modern monetary theory" (MMT), which suggests that the …