Inflation Isn’t about Antitrust

Economists won’t give credence to the White House’s narrative on monopolization causing inflation because it simply isn’t true.

he Biden administration and key Democrats such as Senator Elizabeth Warren have trotted out a new idea about inflation: It's caused by greedy monopolies. It's not a monetary problem or a fiscal problem. It's an antitrust problem.

Paul Glastris, editor in chief of Washington Monthly, asks why most economists have dismissed monopolization as an explanation for inflation. He’s responding to the Washington Post editorial board, which wrote a strong editorial against the idea. Glastris writes, “I’m not sure why the Post editorial board, much less economists like [Larry] Summers and [Dean] Baker, are so dismissive of the idea that monopolistic corporations might choose …