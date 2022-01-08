Inside the Push to the NFL Playoffs with the Indianapolis Colts

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen I heard HBO was doing a season of Hard Knocks about the midseason fortunes of the Indianapolis Colts, I thought no show could be more directly targeted at me. I’m not excitable about many things, but as Rich Lowry (a partisan of the rival Tennessee Titans) can attest, I’m fairly excitable about my Colts. I’ve been rooting for them since 1976 (longer than any current team member has been alive), and cheering on the blue and white is almost the only aspect of my life that hasn’t changed since then. Every Sunday in the fall, the strange and unwelcome …
At last, America’s Team stars on HBO’s Hard Knocks, but could we have more football in this football show?
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
McConnell Makes His Case: ‘We Must Be Doing Something Right’
The Senate Republican leader on how to resist the ‘genuine radicals’ bent on destroying the Senate and transforming the country.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
The Snoot Party Goes to War
Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.
Anniversary of a Disgrace
January 6 isn’t comparable to the Civil War or 9/11, but it is a stain on the nation’s history and Donald Trump should not escape blame.
Biden Fails the Christmas Test
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.
The Latest
The Placeholder President
When Trump is the issue, Biden wins. And Biden's troubles begin.
Where Critical Race Theory Comes From
Critical pedagogy is the anti-Enlightenment wellspring from which CRT and other suspect activist ideologies flow.
Amazon Prime’s Flawed, Yet Enjoyable, Bid for the Fantasy Market
The Wheel of Time has the potential to be great, but for now, good enough will have to do.
Biden Pushes for a Progressive Transformation of the Courts
Republicans should be slowing him down by opposing the ideologues he's appointing.
Chicago Parents Sue Teachers' Union to Demand Return to In-Person Instruction
‘Throughout this entire pandemic, our kids have paid a tremendous price for adults’ mistakes and miscalculations,’ a parent said.
Ivy League Releases Statement of Solidarity with Trans Swimmer before Upcoming Competition
UPenn confirmed Thursday that Thomas would be participating in future swimming events designated for women.