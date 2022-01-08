Inside the Push to the NFL Playoffs with the Indianapolis Colts

At last, America’s Team stars on HBO’s Hard Knocks, but could we have more football in this football show?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen I heard HBO was doing a season of Hard Knocks about the midseason fortunes of the Indianapolis Colts, I thought no show could be more directly targeted at me. I’m not excitable about many things, but as Rich Lowry (a partisan of the rival Tennessee Titans) can attest, I’m fairly excitable about my Colts. I’ve been rooting for them since 1976 (longer than any current team member has been alive), and cheering on the blue and white is almost the only aspect of my life that hasn’t changed since then. Every Sunday in the fall, the strange and unwelcome …