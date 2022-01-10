NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Is the U.S. Military Actually Ready for a War?

By
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz steams ahead of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton during Malabar 2020 exercises in the north Arabian Sea, November 17, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Elliot Schaudt/IUS Navy)
There are some worrying indicators within the military bureaucracy about our readiness. They should be fixed immediately.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. faces both the immediacy of great-power competition and the prospect of great-power war. Both of these require a military that is wholly prepared for combat. This preparation includes all the standard aspects of military power — personnel, matériel, and training. But most important and least measurable is intellectual readiness. There is no sign that the armed services, or the defense establishment more broadly, are intellectually prepared for a Sino–American clash.

A military organization’s first peacetime task is preparing for combat. Americans could be forgiven for forgetting this fact, given the state of our contemporary political debate, some of which

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Seth Cropsey — Mr. Cropsey is a senior fellow at Hudson Institute and the director of its Center for American Seapower. He served as a naval officer and as a deputy undersecretary of the Navy.

Recommended

The Latest