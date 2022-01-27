It’s Time for America’s Cities to Go All-In on School Choice

Increasing school choice is a pathway to economic freedom, student achievement, and parental involvement.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S chool choice is the civil-rights issue of the 21st century. Choosing the right school opens opportunity, it shapes success, it prevents failure, and it unleashes economic opportunity. Great cities need dynamic schools to remain open, vibrant, and responsive to their residents’ needs. We believe the best way to improve our schools and invest in our future is to expand parent-driven school choice.

This is why the Suarez administration will partner with charter schools by offering them the space necessary to expand the overall number, quality, and choice of charter schools in Miami. Giving more parents more learning options — especially tech-based …