NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen the president of the United States makes a statement about his position or view of an issue, we’re supposed to be able to rely on that as an official statement of what his administration believes. Sure, presidents may garble a fact or butcher their syntax sometimes, requiring the press secretary to clear up the occasional ambiguity or misstatement later, but when the press secretary and other administration figures repeatedly have to tell people that an aging, visibly slowed president didn’t mean what he obviously said, it is time to start wondering if the president is all there and is …
Joe Biden Needs Help Knowing What He Thinks
His handlers want you to accept that he must be assisted in articulating the administration’s actual positions, and they are hoping you don’t notice.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
McConnell Makes His Case: ‘We Must Be Doing Something Right’
The Senate Republican leader on how to resist the ‘genuine radicals’ bent on destroying the Senate and transforming the country.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
U-Haul Literally Ran Out of Trucks Leaving California
California bled outbound citizens so badly that U-Haul ran out of trucks to rent.
The Snoot Party Goes to War
Democrats shoot themselves in the foot to make their displeasure with Joe Manchin clear.
Why Were Authorities So Evasive About the Synagogue Gunman's Motive?
Why were President Biden and the FBI so reluctant to say that the synagogue gunman was motivated by antisemitism and jihadism?
Biden Fails the Christmas Test
The White House had a head start on the task of getting Covid tests ready for the holidays, and failed miserably anyway.
The Latest
Theories of Joe Biden
A guy who is short on substance and whose comfort zone is smears.
A Few Questions
'Mr. President? Mr. President?'
TERFnet
'Word on the street says she’s a TERF.'
The Week
'If you’re gonna play the game, you’ve got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away.'
Biden Is Not Alone. Democrats Have Been Delegitimizing Elections for Years
For the people lamenting the ‘Big Lie,’ this rhetoric actually is nothing new.
Letters
A discussion on Henry F. Potter and Seneca Falls.