Joe Manchin Was Right

The contrast between Joe Biden and Joe Manchin over the last year has been stark.

Senator Manchin was correct about inflation and its attendant risks. Senator Manchin's many critics were wrong about inflation and its attendant risks. The United States is fortunate that Senator Manchin has withstood the considerable pressure to acquiesce to a lie, and steadfastly held his ground.

Today’s numbers are utterly disastrous. Per CNBC, “Inflation plowed ahead at its fastest 12-month pace in nearly 40 years during December, according to a closely watched gauge the Labor Department released Wednesday.” “The consumer price index,” the outlet documented, “increased 7%.”

This is the fastest increase since 1982.

The last year has been the tale of two Joes. …