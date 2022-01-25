Journalists Used to Correct Their Mistakes

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he narrator of Jay McInerney’s Bright Lights, Big City, a novel set against the depravity of 1980s New York, works in the “Department of Factual Verification” at a magazine that sounds conspicuously like the New Yorker. There, a fact-checker has “the sole aim of sorting out matters of fact from matters of opinion, disregarding the latter, and tracking the alleged facts through dusty volumes, along skeins of microfilm, across transcontinental telephone cables, till they prove good or are exposed as error.” This is how many of us grew up thinking about publications like the New Yorker — well, as much …
Two recent incidents illustrate the shamelessness of contemporary reporters. Anything goes when you’re in an imaginary fight to save democracy.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Joe Biden Doesn’t Know What You’re Talking About
To watch Biden at the lectern was to experience shock and dismay interspersed with moments of alarm and dark humor. No wonder he hides from the media.
Things Could Be Worse: Some Thoughts for the New Year
Less fanaticism, more restraint, and more moderation — not the worst idea for a new year’s resolution.
Patton Oswalt Turns Rat against Dave Chappelle
Oswalt betrayed a friend of 34 years because he was scared by the antics of a handful of crap-flinging baboons on the Internet.
Why Were Authorities So Evasive About the Synagogue Gunman's Motive?
Why were President Biden and the FBI so reluctant to say that the synagogue gunman was motivated by antisemitism and jihadism?
Biden Disgraces Himself
What the president’s Georgia voting speech lacked in facts, he tried to make up in hysteria.
One Year Later: Examining Trump’s Role in the Capitol Riot
To say the president’s condemnable behavior triggered the riot is not the same as saying he intended or incited a riot.
The Latest
Rice Swim Coach on Transgender Debate: ‘Compete as What You Were Biologically Born’
Seth Huston feels the sport is bowing to one person "to the detriment of thousands of other athletes potentially."
New York Appeals Court Grants Stay, Allowing State to Reinstate Mask Mandate
Another hearing is scheduled on the mask mandate for Friday morning.
Will Chauvin Testify about Floyd’s Killing in Feds’ Prosecution of Fellow Ex-Cops?
He presents more risk than reward for both the prosecution and the defense.
Propaganda Victory? NBC and TikTok Team Up to Promote Beijing Olympics
The move raises concerns about the independence of NBC’s coverage.
Biden Administration Scraps Covid-Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers
The Supreme Court blocked the rule earlier this month.
Vaccine Mandates for Cross-Border Truckers Have No Upside
They won't impact Covid’s spread; they’re only adding more stress to supply chains.