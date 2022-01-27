Justice Kamala Harris Will Never Happen

Settle down, everyone. Washington’s cackling mediocrity won’t be tapped for the Supreme Court vacancy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C lose Twitter, turn off your TV, and suppress the palace whispering for a moment so that you might better understand a truth that obtains now, and for all time beyond: Vice President Kamala Harris is not going to be nominated for the United States Supreme Court. The idea is a joke, a reverie, a distraction. Harris has none of the qualifications for the job; she has none of the support she’d need to get there; and, as even her most ardent fans must by now intuit, her elevation would be a disaster for her own side. That President Biden has …