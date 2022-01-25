Lena Dunham’s Conservative Take on Sex and Porn

With her Sundance movie Sharp Stick, the Girls creator again mocks the self-delusions of her own tribe.

Here's a perfectly 2020s moment at the movies: A confused young woman who is out to prove something or other seeks out a total stranger online in order to be sexually degraded, but makes sure to ask whether he's been tested. Tested? He assures her that he doesn't have any STDs and also promises to wear a facial mask.

To a certain segment of the younger population, sex with someone you haven’t so much as had a conversation with is less of a worry than being breathed on. Lena Dunham knows this cohort well and once again examines it with a …