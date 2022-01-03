Let’s Make 2022 the Year of a Foster-Care Revolution

‘Too many children are alone, because we don’t think we have what it takes.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘B e my Mommy!” the CVS window cried out from its display of surplus Baby Emma dolls. It was the fifth day of Christmas, and one of the petitions during Mass, which I’d attended shortly before stopping to pick up prescriptions, was for those who are struggling to have a happy, peaceful Christmas. We prayed for the sick, the grieving, the lonely. We didn’t pray for the orphans, though, I thought during Mass. I did, in my heart, but the Baby Emmas reminded me again.

Over a number of Christmas days, as it happened, I was in Omicron semi-quarantine (having been exposed …