Liberals Uncover Glenn Youngkin’s Super-Secret Plan to Keep His Promises

A new GOP-led legislature in Virginia, with a new GOP governor, proposes measures . . . backed by GOP voters.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R epublicans never win elections. Not really. They benefit from “gerrymandering” or Russian gremlins, or those pesky “structural” advantages of the Constitution. Voters may be too dumb to know what’s good for them, or maybe they’ve been duped by big-monied interests and “misinformation.” And so it goes with Glenn Youngkin, the first Republican to win a statewide race in Virginia in more than a decade.

Cheerful suburban dad Glenn Youngkin convinced many Virginia parents that their children were under threat of CRT indoctrination. Now Republicans in the state plan to: * cancel minimum wage hike

* require voter ID

* cut early voting

* expand open carryhttps://t.co/kS60KSsG3v pic.twitter.com/R8vH5wCOFv — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 12, 2022

Youngkin, like any successful politician, focused predominantly on what was bothering voters. And foremost in the minds of many voters in purple-state Virginia in 2021 was the authoritarian-inclined technocrats who had exploited the pandemic to run the …