Macbeth, Stripped to Its Elements

Joel Coen’s movie is a fitting tribute to the original masterpiece.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen interviewed about his new movie The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen explained that “movies are very much about where you’re looking, from where you’re looking, and how long you’re looking.” Compared with stage productions, moviemakers have far more control in directing an audience’s attention. Coen maximizes this in his stunningly simple production.

The Tragedy of Macbeth, adapted for screen from Shakespeare’s play, tells the story of political ambition gone wrong. Three witches (Kathryn Hunter) tell Macbeth (Denzel Washington), a well-respected general, that he will be king of Scotland. His wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), then urges Macbeth to kill …