Mainstream Media Boost Dishonest Anti-billionaire Screed

Apparently, any amount of intellectual dishonesty can be excused if it serves the progressive agenda.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B eing a left-wing institution certainly comes with privileges. Because such organizations’ research often serves the mainstream media’s preferred narratives, their new studies and reports can become news events in ways that comparable right-wing research wouldn’t. And for the same reason, media outlets often don’t bother to check their work before making it news.

So it is that in the past few days, CNN, CBS News, ABC News, Yahoo, and others have run breathless articles highlighting a new Oxfam report on inequality that claims that “since the start of the pandemic . . . billionaires have seen their wealth increase by $5 …