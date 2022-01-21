March with Us

Pro-life demonstrators at the March for Life in Washington, D.C., in 2011. (Reuters)

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court this summer, you can trust NR to be a voice for the voiceless.

This morning, hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers will gather in Washington for the annual March for Life, as they’ve done every year since 1974. But this year, something will be different. There will be a little more hope in the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nearly 50 years ago, seven Supreme Court justices invented a constitutional right to abortion, invalidating pro-life laws across the country and imposing nearly unlimited abortion on demand by judicial fiat. This year, the Court has its first opportunity in decades to reverse that deeply flawed decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Since Roe v. Wade, National Review has been stalwart in its defense of unborn human life. At NR, we know that the right to life is the bedrock of a free society. A government that refuses to protect the most innocent among us from lethal violence can’t be trusted to protect any of us. Our Founders knew that the right to life must be our most fundamental value, because it’s the right upon which all others depend. And the pro-life cause finds its natural home in today’s conservative movement.

Over the past year in particular, NR has ramped up its usual efforts to speak out on behalf of the innocent unborn, knowing that Roe is on the chopping block — and we’d be so grateful if you’d contribute to our work to help us continue doing so.

Advertisement

I’m proud to say that last November, we published a comprehensive special issue of the National Review magazine, calling for an end to Roe and defending human life in the womb. The issue was so popular that we sold every single copy. Pro-lifers were passing the issue around and taking photos with the cover in front of the Supreme Court as the justices heard arguments in Dobbs. (You can still peruse our real-time analysis from that day’s arguments.)

But NR’s focus on the pro-life cause didn’t start with Dobbs. Far from it. We’ve been at this since long before I was even alive. And I’ve been grateful for the chance to lend my voice to the cause. When I started working at NR in 2016, I quickly realized that the pro-life movement was the issue I cared about most. From my very first days on the job, that desire was taken seriously, and encouraged, by everyone at NR. I’ve been given tremendous freedom to report on this topic, to cover the March for Life every year, to write what feels like endless commentary on the value of life in the womb, and even to write a book on the topic. I would never have had this opportunity if I didn’t work at NR, an institution that cares about the unborn so much that it has allowed me to build my entire career around this issue.

My writing is just one small example. We employ a handful of the most passionate pro-life commentators in the country, people I look up to, and we regularly publish articles from outside voices writing in defense of life. If you want to know the latest news on abortion, there is no better place than NR, especially in a climate in which most media outlets either ignore the issue or cover it with blatant bias.

No matter what happens at the Supreme Court this summer, you can trust NR to be a voice for the voiceless far into the future. Even when the Court at last throws Roe on the ash heap where it belongs, the work of the pro-life movement will be far from over. There will be a battle in every state across the country over how we will protect unborn children, care for their mothers, and foster a culture that values every human life. If you want National Review’s pro-life advocacy to continue being a crucial part of that ongoing battle, please consider supporting our work.