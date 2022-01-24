Marching for Life in the Everyday

Officer Steven McDonald did it best — with tremendous obstacles.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t was breathtaking to be at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on the morning of January 18. The Christmas tree was gone from Rockefeller Center, but the church was packed yet again, this time with a strong showing from the NYPD, the new mayor, and other civil leaders. It was the fifth anniversary of the death of Steven McDonald, who was a remarkable witness to forgiveness and radical love. As a young newlywed shot on the job by a troubled teen, he forgave the shooter and even offered him room in his home once he was released …