Mitt Romney Paved the Way for Obamacare — Be Wary of His Latest Welfare Scheme

The Romney proposal is dead for now. Conservatives should make sure it stays that way.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen President Biden’s Build Back Better plan didn’t pass last year, it meant that his policy of sending monthly payments to families of up to $300 per child could not be extended. The expiration of the program has brought some renewed attention to a similar proposal by Senator Mitt Romney. While the Romney plan has won plaudits among some analysts on the right (including at National Review) who believe that Republicans should adopt policies that do more to promote family formation, any effort to advance it should be met with suspicion by those who believe in a limited role for …