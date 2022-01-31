Neil Young’s Spotify Boycott Isn’t ‘Brave’

It’s just dumb and intolerant.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ince Neil Young announced that he was pulling his music off Spotify in protest of Joe Rogan’s having a podcast on the platform, figures favorable to the move have been busy mining their thesauruses in search of synonyms for “good.” Thus far, I have seen Young’s decision described as “moral,” “empowering,” “brave,” “ethical,” “inspiring,” and even “imperative.”

I have a word to add into the mix: “Intolerant.”

Neil Young doesn’t like Joe Rogan’s podcast. So what? Is it really now Young’s standard that if he dislikes what another person says in public, he won’t share a library with that person? What, one …