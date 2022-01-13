New Jersey Is Set to ‘Codify’ Unlimited Abortion

The law declares abortion a ‘fundamental right’ and creates a pathway for requiring insurers to cover elective abortions.

This summer, the Supreme Court will rule in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, considering the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case is the first time in 30 years that the Court has an opportunity to reverse its previous abortion jurisprudence, including Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which prevent states from enacting any significant protections for unborn children.

Well before the Court agreed to hear Dobbs, blue states had already begun to prepare for the possibility that the Court may limit Roe and Casey. During the Trump presidency, a

Well before the Court agreed to hear Dobbs, blue states had already begun to prepare for the possibility that the Court may limit Roe and Casey. During the Trump presidency, a …