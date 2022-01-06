New York’s Jewish Museum Makes an Exhibition of The Hare with Amber Eyes 

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F irst published in 2010, Edmund de Waal’s The Hare with Amber Eyes is partly history, partly an art story, partly a family memoir, and partly de Waal’s autobiography. Now this poignant, lyrical book is an exhibition at the Jewish Museum in Manhattan. At its best, the book and the show — probing the rise, fall, and metamorphosis of a Jewish family, the Ephrussis — are about inheritance. De Waal calls himself an “odd, unsettled mixture,” as are we all. The past, and that’s mostly our families and their times, makes us. And then we make choices and remake ourselves in the …
It’s a summary of the best-selling book, with illustrations, so is it even needed?
