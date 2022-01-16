NR PLUS Politics & Policy

No, Gun Culture Has Not Been Radicalized

By
A gun owner wears a handgun as members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League hold a gun-rights rally in Richmond, Va., July 9, 2019. (Michael A. McCoy/Reuters)
It’s not recent NRA propaganda that has made gun owners enthusiastic defenders of their right to bear arms. They’ve been that way for a while.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n a single issue in March of 1961, Guns & Ammo ran ads for a “Sniper Model” Enfield Match rifle, a French 8mm machine gun (“used in two World Wars”), a Mannlicher military pistol, a U.S. .30 M1 carbine, and a police-ordnance Ingram Model 6 submachine gun chambered in .45 ACP (only $49.95!). If you’re surprised that these machine guns and high-powered military rifles were marketed to hunters in the 1960s, you might have unconsciously accepted a flawed but popular narrative about American gun culture.

According to this story, gun owners have only recently become “militarized,” thanks to the machinations of

Jordan Sillars is a freelance writer, would-be hunter, and Ph.D. candidate in the English department at Baylor University, where he studies the intersection of literature and the environment.

