No to Vaccine Passports

The war on mitigating risk is endless, and it will cost us our liberties, our way of life, and our souls.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V accine passports, which have been introduced or promised in over half the American states, are a backdoor attempt to give digital control over the most intimate details of our lives to government minders. And they need to be opposed by everyone who can think two steps ahead — whether they be conservatives, liberals, progressives, Mugwumps, or Shaysites still hiding out in the hills of western Massachusetts.

The first reason to do so is that we simply have no idea what a vaccine passport means in practice — nor even what the vaccine will be in the end. Will it be three …